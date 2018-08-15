Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/15/18)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Dez Bryant scheduled to visit Thursday as Browns search for receiver help” (C-T) - “The Browns would like to upgrade the receiver group with a proven veteran, and Bryant is the best free agent on the market.”
- “Johnathan Hankins will work out for Browns this week” (Plain Dealer) - “Former Ohio State defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins will work out for the Browns this week, a league source told cleveland.com.”
- “Taylor driven by Bills trading QB to Browns” (AP) - “Taylor said Tuesday that he holds no bitterness toward the Bills, but that the team’s decision to part ways with him is fueling his desire to deliver for the Browns.”
- “Bud Light offering free beer after Cleveland’s first victory” (247Sports) - “During the upcoming regular season, Bud Light is placing ‘victory fridges’ in ten bars around the city of Cleveland filled with beer.”
NFL:
- “Injuries: Dolphins WR Parker suffers broken finger” (NFL.com) - “An offseason of struggles got worse for DeVante Parker. The Miami Dolphins receiver suffered a broken middle finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.”
- “Dolphins cut Gabe Wright hours after he got in a fight with Kenyan Drake during practice” (CBS) - “There was a fight at Miami Dolphins training camp on Monday. Well, four of them, really. But we’re here to talk about one in particular.”
- “If Khalil Mack is traded, Packers are the betting favorites to land him” (PFT) - “As Khalil Mack continues his lengthy holdout, there’s increasing talk that the Raiders could trade him. If they do, the Packers appear to be the leading candidates to acquire him.”
- “Another Frustrating Day for Rosen” (MMQB) - “Sam Bradford got the day off as the rest of the Cardinals labored in the friendly confines of Arizona’s indoor stadium, so it was Josh Rosen’s time to shine with the ones.”
