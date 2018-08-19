Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines carted off, suffers “significant” knee injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines suffered an apparently “significant” knee injury during the team’s Sunday training camp practice in Berea.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan was at the practice and provided a look at Gaines being carted off the field.

CB EJ Gaines saluted the crowd, who cheered as he was carted off the field, after he suffered what appears to be significant right knee injury #Browns pic.twitter.com/bJ8JcUNmbB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 19, 2018

Gaines came to Cleveland on a one-year deal this offseason hoping to redeem what has been a remarkable but injury-riddled early NFL career.

And there was some hope he would push for a starting position with Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie—also offseason acquisitions—failing to thus far lock down the number one spot opposite rookie Denzel Ward.

Depending on the seriousness of the injury, those hopes are on pause. If it’s as serious as it appears, we should know pretty quickly, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Browns potentially begin looking to bring in cornerbacks. Finding another cornerback on the market in the coming weeks with roster cuts on the horizon shouldn’t be a problem, but they do have some rotational depth that wouldn’t necessitate a big move at the position.