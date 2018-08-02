Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 7 - Defense Wins the Day

The Cleveland Browns had another practice session on Thursday for Day 6 of training camp, on the heels of their Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Friday. Our full practice report summary is below.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 7 (8/2/18)

1. Offensive Line Updates: The offensive line position is suddenly the unit that has a big microscope on it, now that Joel Bitonio is working as the team’s first-string left tackle. His role there continued on Thursday, but there was some other news related to the offensive line:

Center J.C. Tretter did not practice, but it was simply due to having a veteran’s day off.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler did not practice; he left Wednesday's practice with a calf injury and will be out awhile. Spencer Drango remained in his spot.

Veteran tackle Greg Robinson returned to practice after having suffered a concussion last week. He was the third-team left tackle, while Shon Coleman was the second-team left tackle.

Per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram, the replacements for Tretter and Zeitler had a rough day:

#Browns O-line without RG Kevin Zeitler (calf), C JC Tretter (day off) getting dominated today. The absences affecting all 3 units.

But Joel Bitonio seems to be holding own at LT. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 2, 2018

2. Drill of the Day: Here is another drill I don’t recall seeing in the past: defensive backs practice swatting away the hand of a ballcarrier before driving them for a tackle.

4. Njoku With the Grab Over Peppers: During a 1-on-1 drill between receivers and defensive backs, TE David Njoku made this great catch over SS Jabrill Peppers. These are the types of match-ups Njoku needs to win for Cleveland this year.

Another great catch up Njoku in drills here at #BrownsCamp pic.twitter.com/NuS1OYw3ho — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 2, 2018

4. Landry With the One-Hander: We haven’t heard much about WR Jarvis Landry the past couple practices, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been doing his job. As far as the highlight-reel plays go, one of those came on Thursday, as he made this awesome one-handed grab despite some tight coverage from CB E.J. Gaines.

5. Two-Minute Drills Favor Baker: QB Tyrod Taylor got two cracks with the first-team offense to lead drives in two-minute situations, and both ended in interceptions.

Bad times for Tyrod Taylor. Damarious Randall intercepts a pass tipped by Myles Garrett. Terrance Mitchell intercepts a pass next. Then Baker Mayfield hits Higgins for deep touchdown. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 2, 2018

That touchdown pass for QB Baker Mayfield was a 37-yard strike to WR Rashard Higgins down the seam, beating the coverage of DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and CB Denzel Rice. Higgins is having himself a heck of a camp, as is Mayfield. Here is video of the play, courtesy of Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan:

3rd & 4, 2 minute drill.. Baker to Higgins for the TD. #Browns pic.twitter.com/2hMb9GBoKB — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) August 2, 2018

6. Goal Line Stuffs: The Browns went full-contact for goal line drills on plays from the 2 yard line, and the defense absolutely dominated, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer. Cleveland was 0-for-8 between both quarterbacks trying to get it in (that includes runs and passes).

In the siren goal-line period, #Browns D dominated. 4 chances by a Tyrod and 4 by Baker from the 2 and no TDs. Hyde, Chubb and Dayes all stopped on runs — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 2, 2018

7. A Promotion? While not confirmed, it appears as though CB Terrance Mitchell has moved past CB T.J. Carrie as a first-team cornerback. Who would’ve expected that? Nathan Zegura of Browns.com says that Mitchell has earned it with his play.

He has earned a starting spot thus far. A couple of picks and knows how to get his hands on the ball. He has really stood out and had another great day today https://t.co/TK7DKWSexw — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) August 2, 2018

8. Salute to Service: Thursday was “Military Appreciation Day” in Berea. Here is how the Browns’ described it:

As an extension of the Browns’ year-round commitment to individuals who serve the country, a group of military members representing all branches and their families were invited to training camp to be recognized by the Browns through the USO of Northern Ohio. The USO of Northern Ohio is a community partner of the First and Ten movement. Arby’s will also provide lunch to the special guests.

9. Brownies: SS Jabrill Peppers got a good stuff on RB Nick Chubb in goal line drills. ... Here is a gunner drill if that is your thing. ... Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer, there weas a bit of a dust-up in 7-on-7 drills involving WR Jarvis Landry & WR Corey Coleman up against S Damarious Randall & S Derrick Kindred. ... DL Trevon Coley left practice early with an ankle injury. ... A total of 69 puppies have been adopted at the Browns Puppy Pound at training camp this year. ... Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan had extremely high praise for WR Antonio Callaway, saying “He has the game of a 10-year vet; no panic in his route running and has looked really good the two days I’ve been here.”

10. Next Up: The Browns will practice on Friday from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. It will be a variation of the “Orange & Brown Scrimmage” in Berea.