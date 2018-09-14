Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/14/18)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Teammates expect sustained excellence from Myles Garrett, and he’s ready to give it to them” (C-T) - “He ignited the comeback that turned a certain loss into an aggravating tie in the opener against the Steelers. His teammates reacted with a collective yawn.”
- “New Browns DT Devaroe Lawrence would ‘run through a wall’ for Gregg Williams” (ABJ) - “Devaroe Lawrence has a chance to become a help to the Browns. Maybe a real surprise. Someone in the know compared him to an All-Pro defensive tackle.”
- “Todd Haley puts the focus on mental errors as Browns offense regroups for Saints” (Browns.com) - “The tally marks kept piling up as Todd Haley watched and re-watched the Browns’ season-opening tie to the Steelers.”
- “Clay Matthews, Eric Metcalf among nominees for Hall of Fame Class of 2019” (WKYC) - “The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of 102 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2019, and several former Cleveland Browns...”
NFL:
- “Injuries: Joey Bosa (foot) ‘probably’ out a few weeks” (NFL.com) - “Joey Bosa will miss his second game of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher could be out even longer due to a bone bruise in his foot.”
- “Mychal Kendricks visits Seahawks” (PFT) - “He has pleaded guilty to federal charges of insider trading. But that hasn’t completely derailed his NFL career. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks has visited the Seahawks, according to Field Yates of ESPN.”
- “Ben Roethlisberger misses second straight practice” (CBS) - “Steelers’ veteran quarterback suffered an elbow injury near the end of overtime, though coach Mike Tomlin described it as part of the ‘bumps and bruises’ associated with normal play...”
- “Raiders WR Martavis Bryant appreciates Jon Gruden’s tough love” (ESPN) - “Yes, Martavis Bryant heard Jon Gruden’s backhanded compliment, the Oakland Raiders coach calling the receiver a ‘white tiger’ during training camp.”
Loading comments...