Here we go again, getting mentally ready to watch the Browns play the Saints with no hope nor expectation of the Browns winning.

This is the third season in a row of employing this mental drill and it doesn't seem to get any easier.

Why no hope nor expectation of a Browns win?

1) Saints have one of the best, if not the best offense in the NFL. It's a balanced attack with a HOF QB, a very good running attack, a sophisticated passing attack, a decent OL, and one of the best offensive minds as HC/OC. Drew Brees is the best frigging surgeon in the NFL...he will be cutting and slicing all afternoon. The Saints have a good running attack and a speed/power back. The HC/OC is a multi SB winning coach.

2) We all know what the Browns have on offense, and while it may develop into a decent offense over the next 6-8 weeks it, right now it's not NFL ready. Just how how bad is the current 2018 Browns offense? Well out of the gate an almost talentless 2017 Browns offense lead by a rookie developmental QB looked better than the 2018 addition.

3) But what about the Browns defense? Can't we have hope there? I wish I could say yes but I can't. Why? Well the Saints OC owns the Browns DC. The Saints offense was designed to destroy defenses like the Browns. It is an offense build upon an almost unsackable QB with an extremely accurate arm, throwing to/spreading the ball out amongst a host of RBs/WRS who run very sophisticated crossing and clearing routes aimed at putting extreme pressure on LBs/Safeties abilities to cover receivers. Lastly, the core of the Saints offense has been in place for over a decade. The Browns defense has been in place of just one game.

4) The Browns are on the road and coming off a big emotional game. Historically there is going to be a big team-wide let down. The Browns might be out of the game by the end of the first quarter (e.i., be three scores down).

5) The Saints are at home coming off a loss and they know they can't start the season 0-2. They will be way up for the game.