Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/8/18)

- Desmond Harrison goes from undrafted to starting left tackle (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns are turning to an undrafted rookie who failed a drug test at the scouting combine as the initial replacement for Joe Thomas at left tackle. Desmond Harrison, who concedes his past included too many actions that were “immature,” will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The improbable untold story of Desmond Harrison (cleveland.com) - Almost exactly one year ago, Desmond Harrison retweeted a story about Browns left tackle Joe Thomas becoming the only player in NFL history to play 10,000 consecutive snaps, using a flexed-muscle emoji to celebrate the incredible feat. Little did Harrison know at the time that he’d replace the future Hall of Famer when the Browns open the season Sunday against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
- John Dorsey has put his stamp on the Browns (ohio.com) - Wandering around Berea, where the resident NFL team has practiced epic losing, wondering how the 4-44 Browns of 2015-17 get anywhere soon comes as easily as a late-summer breeze. It is easy, that is, until one encounters the rock-jawed man who has taken over the main controls, re-inventing everything but himself. John Dorsey has so blown away the roster and the language that one gropes even to begin guessing what to think.
- Heading to Sunday’s game? Bring a rain poncho (wkyc.com) - If you’re heading to the Muni Lot or FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, bring your rain poncho. And maybe some waders. It’s going to be an interesting weather weekend.
NFL:
- Wide receiver Max McCaffrey suspended four games (PFT) - Free agent wide receiver Max McCaffrey currently doesn’t have a team, but even if he finds one he won’t be able to play until Week Five.
- Week 1 injuries: Joey Bosa out for Chargers (CBS Sports) - Most teams head into Week 1 relatively healthy after spending much of the preseason resting their key players, but the Giants and Chargers are two teams that will have to deal with a big absence Sunday. For the Chargers, Joey Bosa has been ruled out after showing up to practice Friday in a walking boot. He suffered the injury during a practice early in the preseason and has been sidelined for about a month as he recovers, though the defender was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
- Falcons lose Keanu Neal for season with torn ACL (atlantafalcons.com) - The Falcons announced Friday that starting safety Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
- Le’Veon Bell shows limit of player solidarity (slate.com) - One of the best players in the NFL is going through some workplace drama. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wants a new long-term contract, something the team has been unwilling to offer. As a result, Bell skipped training camp, and his absence has carried through this week’s practices and team meetings. Barring a sudden change of heart from either party, Bell will not suit up for the Steelers’ first game, which comes against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
