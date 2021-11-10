Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 9

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|45
|94%
|14-of-21 (67%) for 218 yards, 2 TD.
|QB
|Case Keenum
|3
|6%
|No stats registered.
- You just knew that Baker Mayfield would deliver without Odell Beckham Jr on the field — it’s the same spark that happened last year against the Bengals. That’s not a diss towards OBJ — I desperately wanted it to work out between the two, and I thought it would at some point...but we’re talking about three seasons here. For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out, and I believe what I’ve harped on for a couple of years is true: Mayfield didn’t play as loose or confident when the thought of trying to figure out Beckham was in the back of his mind.
- PFF graded Mayfield out to an 89.8, which made him the highest-graded quarterback in Week 9.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|27
|56%
|14 carries, 137 yards (9.8 YPC), 2 TD. 2 catches, 26 yards (2 targets).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|16
|33%
|8 carries, 16 yards (2.0 YPC).
|RB
|Andy Janovich
|4
|8%
|No stats registered.
- It’s crazy to think how productive Nick Chubb was with so few plays. The offense was barely on the field against Cincinnati. The acceleration that Chubb had on his 70-yard run was amazing. His only gaffe was that he fumbled the ball in the second half, but fortunately an alert offensive lineman fell on top of it.
- Chubb also caught a pass along the sidelines on the first drive. Chubb’s ability as a receiver, and one who can make catches downfield, is something we saw as a rookie but has been a little untapped by Kevin Stefanski. He can win those wheel routes just as much as Demetric Felton can. Unfortunately, Chubb and Felton have their status uncertain for Sunday, due to COVID-19.
-
D’Ernest Johnson didn’t have a big stat line, but he might get another opportunity to shient his Sunday against the Patriots.
-
Andy Janovich returned from IR and had 4 snaps.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|32
|67%
|3 catches, 11 yards (5 targets). 1 rush, 0 yards.
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|29
|60%
|2 catches, 86 yards (3 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|28
|58%
|1 catch, 15 yards (1 target).
|WR
|Demtric Felton
|6
|12%
|1 catch, 22 yards (1 target).
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|3
|6%
|No stats registered.
-
Jarvis Landry didn’t get too involved on offense, but again, let’s remember how few snaps the team had on that side of the ball. He was involved in an option pitch play near the goal line that went wrong, but I don’t mind that utilization of him. It’s worked before and adds a good wrinkle to the offense.
-
Donovan Peoples-Jones had two big catches, one for a touchdown, and the other in which he survived a big hit late near the end zone.
- With Odell Beckham gone, my suspicion was right that Anthony Schwartz, not Rashard Higgins, would be the benefactor of those extra reps.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|35
|73%
|2 catches, 14 yards (2 targets).
|TE
|David Njoku
|35
|73%
|1 catch, 18 yards (3 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|25
|52%
|2 catches, 26 yards (2 targets).
-
David Njoku caught a touchdown pass and followed it up with a Dave Bautista/Chief Spike special. I’d still like to see Njoku used a lot more often in the passing game, but obviously there’s no complaining to be had in a victory of this magnitude.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|48
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|48
|100%
|
|OL
|JC Tretter
|48
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|48
|100%
|
|OL
|Blake Hance
|48
|100%
|
-
Wyatt Teller was the Browns’ highest-graded player, with a monstrous grade of 93.8.
- Even though Mayfield only took one sack and was pressured just five times, PFF only gave the offensive line a 65.7 pass-blocking grade, which is a bit substandard for them.
