Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 9

Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Troy Hill, and John Johnson III all deliver standout performances against Cincinnati.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Jadeveon Clowney 53 71% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Myles Garrett 50 67% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
DL Malik McDowell 42 56% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 QH.
DL Jordan Elliott 38 51% 3 assists (3 combined). 1 QH.
DL Sheldon Day 36 48% 2 assists (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Malik Jackson 35 47% No stats registered.
DL Ifeadi Odenigbo 33 44% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 QH.
DL Takk McKinley 12 16% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett’s consistency has been profound this season. Garrett had 1.5 more sacks (one was taken away due to a penalty) and five pressures.
  • On the playing time front, it was interesting to see that Jordan Elliott and Sheldon Day received a bump in playing time, seeing more snaps than veteran Malik Jackson. I don’t know if that was a concerted effort to build the rotation up a bit more, or a coaching decision to move Jackson back a bit. Jackson still officially got the start alongside Malik McDowell.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Anthony Walker 62 83% 12 tackles, 2 assists (14 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
LB Malcolm Smith 41 55% 1 pass defended.
LB Sione Takitaki 29 39% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
LB Mack Wilson 13 17% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
LB Elijah Lee 13 17% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
  • Anthony Walker was credited with a sack in the post-game books, taking one of the sacks away from Troy Hill. Walker finished with a season-high 14 tackles.
  • Malcolm Smith allowed four catches, per PFF, but had a solid grade in run defense.
  • The linebacker group played OK this week, but everyone is itching to get Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back. JOK is the second-highest graded Browns defender by PFF this season.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 75 100% 5 tackles (5 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB Denzel Ward 63 84% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 INT, 3 passes defended.
CB Troy Hill 62 83% 7 tackles (7 combined). 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QH.
CB A.J. Green 7 9% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FR.
CB Greedy Williams 5 7% No stats registered.
  • Denzel Ward graded out to a 93.1 against the Bengals, and it felt like a blast from the past. Ward hasn’t been a bad cornerback over the past couple of years, but between his injuries and performances in general, he didn’t seem like a game-changer any more. That wasn’t the case against Cincinnati, where he had a pick six and also batted another ball that led to an interception. Ja’Marr Chase also almost beat Ward on a few plays, but the rookie receiver had a bad day and couldn’t hang on.
  • Troy Hill came through on his timely blitzes, as suddenly it seemed like the Browns’ free agent additions in the secondary found their groove.
  • Greedy Williams suffered an early shoulder injury and did not return. A.J. Green saw a couple of reps and broke up one pass and also recovered a fumble.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 75 100% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
S Ronnie Harrison 63 84% 2 assists (2 combined).
S Grant Delpit 18 24% 3 tackles (3 combined).
  • John Johnson III graded out to an 85.8 by PFF, and suddenly over these past couple of weeks we’re seeing the type of big-play, turnover-generating ability that made him a coveted free agent acquisition from the Rams.

