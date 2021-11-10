Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 9

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|53
|71%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|50
|67%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
|DL
|Malik McDowell
|42
|56%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|38
|51%
|3 assists (3 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Sheldon Day
|36
|48%
|2 assists (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|35
|47%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|33
|44%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Takk McKinley
|12
|16%
|No stats registered.
-
Myles Garrett’s consistency has been profound this season. Garrett had 1.5 more sacks (one was taken away due to a penalty) and five pressures.
- On the playing time front, it was interesting to see that Jordan Elliott and Sheldon Day received a bump in playing time, seeing more snaps than veteran Malik Jackson. I don’t know if that was a concerted effort to build the rotation up a bit more, or a coaching decision to move Jackson back a bit. Jackson still officially got the start alongside Malik McDowell.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|62
|83%
|12 tackles, 2 assists (14 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|41
|55%
|1 pass defended.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|29
|39%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
|LB
|Mack Wilson
|13
|17%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|LB
|Elijah Lee
|13
|17%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
-
Anthony Walker was credited with a sack in the post-game books, taking one of the sacks away from Troy Hill. Walker finished with a season-high 14 tackles.
-
Malcolm Smith allowed four catches, per PFF, but had a solid grade in run defense.
- The linebacker group played OK this week, but everyone is itching to get Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back. JOK is the second-highest graded Browns defender by PFF this season.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|75
|100%
|5 tackles (5 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|63
|84%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 INT, 3 passes defended.
|CB
|Troy Hill
|62
|83%
|7 tackles (7 combined). 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QH.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|7
|9%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FR.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|5
|7%
|No stats registered.
-
Denzel Ward graded out to a 93.1 against the Bengals, and it felt like a blast from the past. Ward hasn’t been a bad cornerback over the past couple of years, but between his injuries and performances in general, he didn’t seem like a game-changer any more. That wasn’t the case against Cincinnati, where he had a pick six and also batted another ball that led to an interception. Ja’Marr Chase also almost beat Ward on a few plays, but the rookie receiver had a bad day and couldn’t hang on.
-
Troy Hill came through on his timely blitzes, as suddenly it seemed like the Browns’ free agent additions in the secondary found their groove.
-
Greedy Williams suffered an early shoulder injury and did not return. A.J. Green saw a couple of reps and broke up one pass and also recovered a fumble.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|75
|100%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|63
|84%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|S
|Grant Delpit
|18
|24%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
-
John Johnson III graded out to an 85.8 by PFF, and suddenly over these past couple of weeks we’re seeing the type of big-play, turnover-generating ability that made him a coveted free agent acquisition from the Rams.
Loading comments...