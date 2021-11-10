Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/10/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Sources: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19” (ESPN) - “Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”
- “Browns Announce Boatload of Roster Moves” (OBR) - “The team announced that they have signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and DT Sheldon Day to the active roster from the practice squad.”
- “Teller’s huge contract extension solidifies Browns’ identity” (BrownsZone) - “Before the season there was discussion of whether the Browns offense would evolve into more of a passing attack in Year 2 under coach and play caller Kevin Stefanski.”
- “Hill never got a chance to wish Bill Belichick happy new year” (ABJ) - “Nobody drafted him in 2015. He fought his way onto the Bengals’ roster but got cut on Christmas Eve. Bill Belichick claimed him off waivers on Christmas Day and cut him before New Year’s Eve.”
- “Mayfield, Browns Emerge From OBJ Mess More Complete Team” (AP) - “Once again, Cincinnati — and chaos — brought out his best. And just like last season, the Browns awakened along the Ohio River.”
- “Browns ultimately will pay OBJ another $4.25 million as termination pay” (PFT) - “Originally, the Browns and Beckham had planned to reduce the liability from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by moving $3 million to a roster bonus due this week.”
- “Data says Browns most hurt by penalties, Steelers most helped” (BrownsWire) - “Fans of the Cleveland Browns can often recite dates, times and game situations when their least favorite referee mistake went against their team.”
- “Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 10 vs. Patriots” (Browns.com) - “The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns’ Week 10 game Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.”
- “Browns’ Center & NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Players Would Support Removing Taunting Point of Emphasis” (Browns Digest) - “The Cleveland Browns center seems to be speaking for the players in saying they would support a change to the taunting rules.”
