Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Week 10 TV Listings

The Week 10 game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Ian Eagle & Charles Davis

Ohio Coverage: Nearly all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: This is a primary game for the early timeslot on CBS, with all of the country except the state of New York and the South getting to see the game.

WEEK 10 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX/NFLN)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX/NFLN) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots (CBS) Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (FOX) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.