Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Week 10 TV Listings

The Week 10 game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Ian Eagle & Charles Davis
Ohio Coverage: Nearly all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).
National Coverage: This is a primary game for the early timeslot on CBS, with all of the country except the state of New York and the South getting to see the game.
Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
The RED areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
WEEK 10 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX/NFLN)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (ESPN)
We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.
Loading comments...