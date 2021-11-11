Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/11/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cleveland Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to 3-year, $48 million extension through 2025” (PFF) - “The Cleveland Browns signed left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year contract extension one day after locking up right guard Wyatt Teller.”
- “Bitonio’s contract extension is about more than money for the longest-tenured Cleveland Brown” (cleveland.com) - “It’s only fitting that there was a Brink’s truck parked outside of the Browns’ practice facility at 76 Lou Groza Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon.”
- “Baker Mayfield limited in practice by sore foot, says it’s ‘nothing major,’ expects to throw more as week goes on” (BrownsZone) - “Baker Mayfield is getting more comfortable playing with the injuries in his left shoulder and the larger harness he wears to protect it.”
- “Browns in problem-solving mode with 3 RBs sidelined” (Browns.com) - “Over the past two days, the Browns have seen three of their running backs, including Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.”
- “Browns designate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return from IR” (OBR) - “The Cleveland Browns received some good news on the injury front as they designated rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return from injured reserve.”
- “David Njoku stunned after Myles Garrett tells him season is 17 games long” (92.3 The Fan) - “It was news to everyone when the plan to expand the season was made late in 2020, but it’s old news now that we’re quite literally in the middle of it.”
- “Patriots focused on stopping run ahead of matchup vs. Browns” (AP) - “Both will need to be on display this week as the Patriots prepare for a Cleveland Browns offense that has the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL in averaging 160 yards per game.”
- “The OBJ termination pay waiver could open ‘Pandora’s box’” (PFT) - “Beckham agreed to waive $3 million in termination pay, capping at $4.25 million the money he’ll get from Cleveland.”
Loading comments...