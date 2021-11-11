NFL Picks Week 10, and media picks for Browns vs. Patriots

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 2.5-point underdogs against the Patriots on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 10 game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Patriots 27, Browns 21

The Browns are playing back-to-back road games and put a lot into winning a big division game last week at Cincinnati. The Patriots are back home for the first time in three weeks after winning two road games. Their defense is playing much better and they will do a solid job of putting the game on Baker Mayfield with the possibility Nick Chubb is out. Mac Jones will do enough on offense to get the victory.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 23, Patriots 20

The Browns got their complete groove back in Cincinnati. The Patriots did dispatch Carolina to match records with this week’s opponent, but they are stil very dependent on big defensive plays and the run to win games. The Browns will run hard on New England’s front with Nick Chubb and defensively force Mac Jones into more mistakes opposite Baker Mayfield.

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal) - No Pick Made

Both teams spoke all week about expecting a physical battle. Bill Belichick is coaching like he coached the 1994 Browns, a style of football that the 2021 Browns are also happy to play. The running game matters more for both of these teams than it does for most, and there’s no question which team is better at it. These Patriots will find a way to win plenty of strange, ugly games with their rookie quarterback this season, but I believe the Browns are better built for it, with or without Nick Chubb.

