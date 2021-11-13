 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/13/21)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...