Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/13/21)

- Myles Garrett says sore foot shouldn’t be problem, but he’ll make sure Mac Jones doesn’t grab it (Beacon Journal) - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett doesn’t want New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones anywhere near his sore foot.
- How the Browns’ defense could have a huge advantage against the Patriots’ run game (cleveland.com) - The Browns are in an uncertain place with their running back room going into their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots. But the Patriots have just as much uncertainty with their own running backs room, and that’s why the Browns defense could have a big advantage come Sunday.
- Browns cornerbacks delivering ‘a lot of really productive work’ (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns’ cornerback room couldn’t feel much better after a Week 9 performance that featured them shutting down one of the top passing games in the league. Before last Sunday, no defense had managed to keep the Cincinnati Bengals’ passing weapons out of the end zone — Cincinnati had scored at least two passing touchdowns in every game this season, but that streak came to an abrupt halt, made possible by nearly every active cornerback on Cleveland’s roster.
- Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots (NFL.com) - The Cleveland Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb and pass-catching back Demetric Felton on Sunday against the New England Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
NFL:
- A peek inside Dolphins’ winning formula against Ravens and how young safeties are helping (Miami Herald) - When Brian Flores took over as Dolphins coach, he made clear that he wanted to use players in the roles they perform best. And now Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer are seemingly deploying young safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones in ways that maximize their skills.
- Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and others on pace to challenge some big NFL records (ESPN) - Records are meant to be broken. In the NFL, a whopping four of the biggest season-based records could be rewritten by the time the 2021 season ends. While the 2021 season has 17 games for the first time — instead of the 16 of the past — some of the records could be broken even without the extra game on the schedule.
- Les Snead thrilled Rams players were ones who won over Odell Beckham Jr. (Los Angeles Times) - The Rams tried and failed to incorporate a veteran receiver into their offense, DeSean Jackson’s tenure with the team ending after eight games. Will it be different with Odell Beckham Jr.? Rams general manager Les Snead said Friday that he was not worried about team chemistry and Beckham’s ability to fit in.
- Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned last month after racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails surfaced, is suing the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
