Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/14/21)

- Browns calling on Donovan Peoples-Jones to step in for Odell Beckham Jr. (ESPN) - With Odell Beckham Jr., who joined the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, long gone, the Browns are going to need other wide receivers to step up in his place. So far, Donovan Peoples-Jones has looked up to the task.
- ‘Think he’s the next big thing’: High school football coaches talk Kevin Stefanski, Browns (Canton Repository) - The students of the game are watching Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns. High school football coaches throughout the region are plugged in. They treat the NFL as a coaches clinic funded by billionaires. They tune in to Browns games as a football thing to do with their families, apart from a job whose hours can be hard on a home.
- Bill Callahan says Blake Hance “surviving” at tackle, working hard and getting better (Browns Zone) - Veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan knows Blake Hance is meant to play guard or center. He’s had no choice but to start Hance at tackle due to a series of injuries. Hance will start his second straight game at right tackle Sunday with All-Pro Jack Conklin (elbow) on injured reserve. He’ll face Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, who’s tied for third in the league with nine sacks.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah activated off IR; DT Andrew Billings waived; RB Brian Hill elevated off practice squad (cleveland.com) - Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (high ankle sprain) has been activated off injured reserve and will spring himself on the Patriots Sunday. The Browns also activated cornerback M.J. Stewart (hamstring) off IR, waived veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings and elevated running back Brian Hill from the practice squad to back up D’Ernest Johnson, who will carry the load in the absence of Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton, who are both on COVID-19 reserve and have been ruled out.
NFL:
- Robert Woods tore ACL in practice a day after Rams agreed to sign Odell Beckham Jr. (Yahoo Sports) - The Los Angeles Rams need Odell Beckham Jr. to step up immediately. Wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice Friday, coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday. McVay called it a “freak accident,” and credited Woods as a player who “epitomized everything that’s right about this place.”
- NFL fines Bears DE Cassius Marsh for controversial taunting penalty (NFL.com) - The NFL is standing behind Monday night’s controversial taunting call against Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh — and Marsh’s next paycheck will be lighter as a result. The league informed Marsh on Friday he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, a source told NFL.com.
- The Midseason NFL Tape Standouts (The Ringer) - Through the first half of the season, some unexpected players—including Matt Ryan, Deebo Samuel, and Greg Newsome II—are lighting up on film.
- Aaron Rodgers cleared to play Sunday vs. Seahawks (Green Bay Press Gazette) - The Green Bay Packers are ready to remove quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, setting the stage for him to return to action 11 days after testing positive for the virus. Rodgers has met protocols for returning to play set by the NFL and NFLPA, according to multiple reports confirmed by PackersNews. The NFL Network reported Saturday that Rodgers was back inside Lambeau Field and set to be activated and will play Sunday against Seattle.
Loading comments...