Browns vs. Patriots 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road today against the New England Patriots. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA TV Channel: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst).

CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines) Weather: 50 degrees (feels like 47 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Southwest.

50 degrees (feels like 47 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Patriots by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 45

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the RED areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Patriots on CBS:

Uniform

The Browns will have white jerseys and orange pants against Cincinnati:

Back at it with the White Tops & Orange Pants pic.twitter.com/ZOvGXp60lA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 12, 2021

Connections

Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-2018.

was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-2018. Browns LS Charley Hughlett spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2014, while CB Troy Hill spent one week on New England’s active roster in 2015. Additionally, G Hjalte Froholdt was a fourth-round (118th overall) pick by the Patriots in 2019 and played in eight games for them last year.

spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2014, while CB spent one week on New England’s active roster in 2015. Additionally, G was a fourth-round (118th overall) pick by the Patriots in 2019 and played in eight games for them last year. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick served as the Browns HC from 1991-1995.

served as the Browns HC from 1991-1995. Patriots LB Jamie Collins , Sr. played for the Browns from 2016-2018, while DT Carl Davis was also with the Browns in 2018.

, Sr. played for the Browns from 2016-2018, while DT was also with the Browns in 2018. Patriots QB Brian Hoyer played for the Browns from 2013-2014. Hoyer is also a native of Cleveland and attended St. Ignatius High School.

History