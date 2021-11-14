Browns vs. Patriots 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road today against the New England Patriots. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
- TV Channel: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst).
- Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
- Weather: 50 degrees (feels like 47 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Southwest.
- Odds: Patriots by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 45
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the RED areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Patriots on CBS:
Uniform
- The Browns will have white jerseys and orange pants against Cincinnati:
Back at it with the White Tops & Orange Pants pic.twitter.com/ZOvGXp60lA— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 12, 2021
Connections
- Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-2018.
- Browns LS Charley Hughlett spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2014, while CB Troy Hill spent one week on New England’s active roster in 2015. Additionally, G Hjalte Froholdt was a fourth-round (118th overall) pick by the Patriots in 2019 and played in eight games for them last year.
- Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick served as the Browns HC from 1991-1995.
- Patriots LB Jamie Collins, Sr. played for the Browns from 2016-2018, while DT Carl Davis was also with the Browns in 2018.
- Patriots QB Brian Hoyer played for the Browns from 2013-2014. Hoyer is also a native of Cleveland and attended St. Ignatius High School.
History
- The Browns have a 13-12 all-time record against the Patriots.
- The last time these two teams met was in the postseason on October 27, 2019, when the Patriots defeated the Browns 27-13 in Foxborough. New England jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, which included a fumble return for a touchdown by the Patriots’ defense. The Browns crawled back to make it 17-10 game mid-way through the third quarter behind Baker Mayfield, but Tom Brady shut the door on a comeback.
Loading comments...