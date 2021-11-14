 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. NE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the New England Patriots. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

VS.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots
Date/Time: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Patriots match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...