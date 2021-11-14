Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots - 3rd Quarter Game Thread

After the Browns’ first drive, what the bleep have we watched? It’s been an awful display by Cleveland’s offense and defense, one that makes the Browns look completely out-coached. The Browns trail 24-7 at the half, and New England gets the ball to begin the third quarter too.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

Date/Time: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET

Television: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX