 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots - 3rd Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 3rd quarter of CLE vs. NE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After the Browns’ first drive, what the bleep have we watched? It’s been an awful display by Cleveland’s offense and defense, one that makes the Browns look completely out-coached. The Browns trail 24-7 at the half, and New England gets the ball to begin the third quarter too.

VS.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots
Date/Time: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...