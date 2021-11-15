Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|36
|61%
|11-of-21 (52.4%) for 73 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
|QB
|Case Keenum
|23
|39%
|8-of-12 (66.7%) for 81 yards.
-
Baker Mayfield played well enough on the first drive, leading the team to a touchdown-scoring drive even after David Njoku dropped a pass in the end zone. After that, the game was dismal. This was a team-wide loss, but it’s also fair to pin extra blame on your leader. Mayfield’s interception on the second drive was basically a pick six. In a game where Cleveland was dominated so badly, it’s hard to point at one play as a possible difference maker. But if there was a play that could’ve possibly changed the course of the game, it was that one right there. New England firmly had all of the momentum.
- Mayfield suffered another injury in the second half, so he’s now dealing with a shoulder injury, a foot injury, and a knee/leg injury. It sounds like he could play, but with the Detroit Lions coming up, there is a sound argument to make to roll the dice and start Case Keenum so that Mayfield can be ready for the back-to-back games against the Ravens (with a bye in between).
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|52
|88%
|19 carries, 99 yards (5.2 YPC). 7 catches, 58 yards (8 targets).
|RB
|Andy Janovich
|8
|14%
|No stats registered.
|RB
|Johnny Stanton
|1
|2%
|1 carry, 0 yards (0.0 YPC).
-
D’Ernest Johnson had a lot of success on the ground on the opening drive, and then Cleveland tried to operate a passing attack after that. I hate complaining too much about it, because the real issue here was the team’s lack of third down success. It’s OK to come out and throw the ball, because even if you get one first down, you can shift right back to the ground game. However, the continuous third down failures makes it seem like Cleveland abandon the running game.
- Hopefully Nick Chubb can come back next week, and hopefully Kareem Hunt isn’t too far behind him. The Browns seem to have a motivation problem right now, but if there are two guys who always inject life and electricity into the team, it’s Chubb and Hunt.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|50
|85%
|1 catch, 16 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|47
|80%
|4 catches, 26 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|26
|44%
|0 catches (1 target).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|9
|15%
|0 catches (1 target).
|WR
|JoJo Natson
|7
|12%
|No stats registered.
- The Browns’ wide receivers combined for just 42 yards of offense.
- More discouraging is the lack of separation we’ve seen from them in the past few weeks. Rashard Higgins showed he could be a 100-yard receiver last season with Baker Mayfield, and now he’s now even being targeted. Is Jarvis Landry hurting badly? He’s only getting a few short routes.
-
Anthony Schwartz left the game with an injury.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|37
|63%
|4 catches, 25 yards (5 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|David Njoku
|35
|59%
|1 catch, 11 yards (4 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|23
|39%
|2 catches, 18 yards (2 targets).
- I’ve loved what David Njoku has done over the past two years, but if there was a guy’s play in this game that epitomized Cleveland’s lack of motivation on the day, it was him. He dropped an easy touchdown catch on the first drive because he didn’t focus on securing the catch. Then, in the second half, he dropped what would’ve been the best passing play for the Browns.
-
Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant had some quick receptions, but any time plays looked for more downfield passes, the defense blanketed the receivers with ease.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|59
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|59
|100%
|
|OL
|JC Tretter
|59
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|59
|100%
|
|OL
|Blake Hance
|59
|100%
|
- It sucks that the game after both guards got big contract extensions, the offense gave up five sacks. Of course, I’m still stoked about this offensive line; I’m just saying, “ugh, it figures.”
-
Blake Hance had a rough outing at right tackle. Unfortunately, I think we’re still several weeks away from Jack Conklin returning. Although I thought Hance was servicable, a game like this makes me wonder if the Browns will look so see which veteran names are out there.
