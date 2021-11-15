 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10

The defense could only force one punt on the day from New England, and yielded 7 touchdowns.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 45 67% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Malik McDowell 45 67% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 44 66% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 39 58% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Malik Jackson 34 51% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Ifeadi Odenigbo 24 36% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 22 33% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
DL Joe Jackson 21 31% 2 assists (2 combined).
  • Jadeveon Clowney stuffed the first Patriots rush of the game for no gain. He only had one tackle the rest of the game.
  • Myles Garrett had a sack, forced a 10-yard penalty on a hands to the face call, and batted down a third down pass before the end of the half. Once again, on a day where the team played uninspired ball, I wouldn’t lump Garrett into that category.
  • Overall, the Patriots did a great job neutralizing the Browns’ defensive line with quick passes, screens, and endarounds. It’s something that I knew New England could do, but I guess I had more faith in our defense after last week’s performance to play at a much, much higher and confident level.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Anthony Walker 52 78% 7 tackles, 1 assist (8 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 32 48% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
LB Mack Wilson 24 36% 6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined).
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 21 31% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
LB Malcolm Smith 16 24% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Elijah Lee 13 19% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • In his return game, rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah only played 31% of the snaps. That doesn’t sound like nearly enough for the guy with the most potential at the position.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 64 96% 3 tackles (3 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 55 82% 2 tackles (2 combined).
CB Troy Hill 33 49% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
CB Herb Miller 9 13% No stats registered.
  • It didn’t seem like the Patriots targeted Denzel Ward much on the afternoon. I guess that was smart: stay away from Ward and Garrett, the team’s top two potential playmakers on defense, and then expose the rest of the defense.
  • Greg Newsome had two penalties that moved the chains for New England.
  • Troy Hill just missed breaking up some of the Patriots’ early third down conversions. He left late in the game with a neck injury. From PFF:

Troy Hill was the victim in coverage for Mac Jones and the WR corps in New England, allowing a perfect 158.3 passer rating in coverage. Hill allowed all of his coverage targets to be receptions, each converting a first down with two going for 15 or more yards.

  • Herb Miller received some snaps, presumably due to Hill and A.J. Green suffering injuries.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 67 100% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 49 73% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
S Grant Delpit 28 42% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
  • After a couple of strong games from John Johnson III, he probably had his worst outing yet in this one. He missed big time as a tackler in the gap on big run plays, and was beaten on a touchdown pass to Hunter Henry. Ronnie Harrison was also beaten on a touchdown pass to Henry.
  • It’s worth noting that some players threw some post-game quotes out there that seemed to hint as them being frustrated with the lack of coaching adjustments:

