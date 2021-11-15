Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|45
|67%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Malik McDowell
|45
|67%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|44
|66%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|39
|58%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|34
|51%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|24
|36%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|22
|33%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Joe Jackson
|21
|31%
|2 assists (2 combined).
- Jadeveon Clowney stuffed the first Patriots rush of the game for no gain. He only had one tackle the rest of the game.
- Myles Garrett had a sack, forced a 10-yard penalty on a hands to the face call, and batted down a third down pass before the end of the half. Once again, on a day where the team played uninspired ball, I wouldn’t lump Garrett into that category.
- Overall, the Patriots did a great job neutralizing the Browns’ defensive line with quick passes, screens, and endarounds. It’s something that I knew New England could do, but I guess I had more faith in our defense after last week’s performance to play at a much, much higher and confident level.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|52
|78%
|7 tackles, 1 assist (8 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|32
|48%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
|LB
|Mack Wilson
|24
|36%
|6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined).
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|21
|31%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|16
|24%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Elijah Lee
|13
|19%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
- In his return game, rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah only played 31% of the snaps. That doesn’t sound like nearly enough for the guy with the most potential at the position.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|64
|96%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|55
|82%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|CB
|Troy Hill
|33
|49%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
|CB
|Herb Miller
|9
|13%
|No stats registered.
- It didn’t seem like the Patriots targeted Denzel Ward much on the afternoon. I guess that was smart: stay away from Ward and Garrett, the team’s top two potential playmakers on defense, and then expose the rest of the defense.
- Greg Newsome had two penalties that moved the chains for New England.
- Troy Hill just missed breaking up some of the Patriots’ early third down conversions. He left late in the game with a neck injury. From PFF:
Troy Hill was the victim in coverage for Mac Jones and the WR corps in New England, allowing a perfect 158.3 passer rating in coverage. Hill allowed all of his coverage targets to be receptions, each converting a first down with two going for 15 or more yards.
- Herb Miller received some snaps, presumably due to Hill and A.J. Green suffering injuries.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|67
|100%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|49
|73%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|28
|42%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
- After a couple of strong games from John Johnson III, he probably had his worst outing yet in this one. He missed big time as a tackler in the gap on big run plays, and was beaten on a touchdown pass to Hunter Henry. Ronnie Harrison was also beaten on a touchdown pass to Henry.
- It’s worth noting that some players threw some post-game quotes out there that seemed to hint as them being frustrated with the lack of coaching adjustments:
#Browns Myles Garrett:— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 14, 2021
"We have to go back to the drawing board, and see how we can get better. See how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly. We never had a chance just because we didn't make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to."
#Browns safety John Johnson III: "They went back to a bunch of plays we got hit on all year."— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 14, 2021
