Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/15/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Baker Mayfield dealing with knee contusion; CB Troy Hill has movement in extremities after neck injury” (Browns.com) - “Mayfield exited in the third quarter and did not return after taking a hard hit from Patriots LB Matthew Judon.”
- “What does a ‘mauling’ look like? Check the Browns’ disturbing loss to the New England Patriots” (Pluto) - “I started to write, ‘This is embarrassing...’ Only that’s an understatement. Let’s start with the fact the Browns were outcoached in their 45-7 loss to New England.”
- “Could it be the Browns aren’t as good as we … and they … think they are?” (BrownsZone) - “That they are not nearly as good as they think they are. In their last two games they won 41-16, then lost 45-7. In their last five games they’ve been outscored 127-89.”
- “Jekyll and Hyde act threatening to kill Cleveland’s playoff hopes” (ABJ) - “Boy, he sure did nail it. Stefanski pointed out roughly half the NFL teams that made the playoffs from 2017-19 didn’t repeat as postseason qualifiers the next year.”
- “Myles Garrett: We didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline” (PFT) - “If Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wasn’t on the hot seat before Sunday, he is now after Myles Garrett‘s postgame comments.”
- “Game Recap: New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7” (PFF) - “Mayfield is capable of operating this offense well when all the pieces are clicking, but it’s clear that the engine of this attack is Nick Chubb, and he was sorely missed by his quarterback.”
- “Browns vs. Patriots Week 10 Highlights” (YouTube) - “The Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots during Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.”
Loading comments...