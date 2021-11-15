Browns open as 10-point favorites against the Lions

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 10 point favorites against the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 11 match-up, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 44.5.

The Browns (5-5) are coming off of a terrible 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. A week after the offense and defense played their most complete games together of the season, the opposite was true in Week 10, much to the shock of Browns fans. Despite the terribly weak effort, the Browns are still a multi-possession favorite heading into next week’s game.

The Lions (0-8-1) are coming off of 16-16 tie to the Pittsburgh Steelers (led by Mason Rudolph). Detroit had some heartbreaking losses earlier this season, including a record-breaking field goal by K Justin Tucker of the Ravens, so they’ve played the AFC North quite well. But the fact is that they’ve also been blown out a handful of times and are the only team in the NFL without a win.

Not just Cleveland, but a lot of teams in the NFL are playing very inconsistent football right now. If I was placing a bet on this game, I think I’d hope that Nick Chubb is back and that Cleveland can run the ball all day long, much like the Colts did against Detroit a couple of weeks ago. On top of that, Jared Goff can be taken apart by the Browns’ front four, so it figures to be a better matchup for Cleveland.

