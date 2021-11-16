Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/16/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Mayfield, Browns trying to regroup after Patriots pummeling” (AP) - “Though tough, Cleveland’s quarterback can’t take much more punishment. The Browns are just as banged up, and their issues seem more than physical.”
- “Browns Baker Mayfield ‘day-to-day’ with knee injury, while A.J. Green, Anthony Schwartz in concussion protocol” (OBR) - “Quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game in the third quarter and did not return. The injury was called a knee contusion.”
- “Cleveland Browns CB Troy Hill released from Boston hospital after being treated for neck sprain” (ESPN) - “A team spokesman said Hill is traveling back to Cleveland on Monday following the scary moment in the closing minutes of the blowout loss.”
- “Browns open as big favorites versus the Lions, point total expected to be low” (BrownsWire) - “Despite all of that, the Browns are currently favored by 9.5 points versus the Lions this week according to Tipico Sportsbook.”
- “Kevin Stefanski says he and Myles Garrett spoke privately about Garrett’s ‘frustration’” (PFT) - “The Browns’ best defensive player was not happy with the defensive play calling on Sunday. On Monday, the Browns’ head coach tried to smooth things over.”
- “Mike Polk Jr.’s take on the Browns’ soul-crushing loss to the New England Patriots” (WKYC) - “The Browns were blown out on Sunday in New England by the final of 45-7. Before we can turn the page, here’s what Mike Polk Jr. has to say.”
