Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/17/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Jarvis Landry says departure of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘definitely was something that hurt’” (ESPN) - “And while Landry admitted this season has been ‘frustrating’ so far, he said the Browns still can reach their goal of returning to the playoffs.”
- “Baker Mayfield: Where We are Now and Where We’re Headed” (Browns Digest) - “Without Beckham to scapegoat, the blame overwhelmingly fell on Mayfield, which is leading to feelings of desperation and doubts that he’s the answer at quarterback.”
- “Kevin Stefanski frustrated by continued inconsistency, and Anthony Walker Jr. says playoffs start now for 5-5 Browns” (BrownsZone) - “Anthony Walker Jr. refuses to overreact to any loss. Even if it’s as ugly and lopsided as the 45-7 drubbing Sunday in New England.”
- “Kevin Stefanski talked to Myles Garrett about his ‘we didn’t make any adjustments’ remarks” (cleveland.com) - “He acknowledged that Garrett had a point, even though Stefanski may have preferred he keep it in-house.”
- “Berry saved Browns $3M by negotiating settlement with OBJ” (BrownsWire) - “Knowing that Beckham was not OK with just going to any team in the NFL gave the Browns some leverage regarding his existing contract.”
- “Browns get embarrassed by Patriots in Foxborough: Behind the Numbers” (WFNY) - “Adjustments sure weren’t made during the loss in New England, which could be the reason why Kevin Stefanski might have one less assistant after this week.”
- “Report: Jared Goff’s oblique injury has his status for Week 11 in question” (PFT) - “Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday he wasn’t changing his starting quarterback, sticking with Jared Goff despite his struggles.”
- “Odell Beckham Jr. says he never intended to get released by Browns” (WKYC) - “Speaking to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Odell Beckham Jr. said that it was never his intention to get released by the Cleveland Browns.”
