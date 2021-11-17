Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 11 TV Listings

The Week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Gus Johnson & LaVar Arrington

Ohio Coverage: Nearly all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: This is one of the lower-ranked games for FOX, so only Michigan and a portions of the bordering states to Ohio will get to see the game.

WEEK 11 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

WEEK 11 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons (FOX/NFLN) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.