Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 11 TV Listings

The Week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Gus Johnson & LaVar Arrington
Ohio Coverage: Nearly all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).
National Coverage: This is one of the lower-ranked games for FOX, so only Michigan and a portions of the bordering states to Ohio will get to see the game.
The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
WEEK 11 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons (FOX/NFLN)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)
We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.
