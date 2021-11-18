The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 11 predictions vs. Lions

Browns Backers Presidents just don’t simply look good and do all the work to organize their chapters. They know football, and more importantly, know Cleveland Browns football.

The Toronto Browns Backers have an amazing setup to watch games. They have been watching games at The Dawg Pound North (DPN for short, at Shoxs) since 2016, located in the Junction neighborhood of Toronto. One half of the entire upstairs is dedicated to the Cleveland Browns. The walls are painted orange (with a brown and white stripes down the middle), memorabilia, jerseys, posters, pictures, and more adorn the walls as a part of a permanent installation. What an effort!

Read this: At the Thursday Night Football game vs. the Jets when Baker led the Browns to victory, Budweiser had begun a campaign where fridges were placed all around the stadium and in select spots in Cleveland that would unlock when the Browns finally won a game. Bryan Loberg their former President, not to be left out of the American fun, solicited their Budweiser contact to provide them with their own fridge full of Bud Light that they could have in their bar to unlock when the Browns won. They were given a Bud Light mini fridge, stocked full of Bud Light, and they purchased a big chain and lock that was used to tie up the fridge. When the Browns won that night, they ripped open the fridge and started chucking cans of beer to everyone in the bar and partied all night. It remains to this day one of the fondest memories of The Dawg Pound North.

The Fayetteville-Ft. Bragg chapter in North Carolina has several traditions. After every Browns touchdown Charlie Crenshaw (their youngest and most passionate Backer) leads the club in a “Here we go Brownies, here we go” chant. They also have a turnover chain that is worn by a Backer every time the Browns force a turnover (which has happened more frequently lately). Their chapter includes the largest-in population military base in the world Fort Bragg which is home to 54,000 military personnel, the famous 82nd Airborne Division and Special Operations Command. Their club is predominantly active duty service members, Veterans and family members…all Browns fans!

The Columbia, SC chapter led by Leonard Ransom, a.k.a “Coach”, shakes a jug for charity after the Browns score either a field goal or touchdown.

Each week, DBN invites five Browns Backers chapter Presidents to provide their insight with the outcome of Cleveland’s next opponent.

This week’s Presidents and their predictions:

Fayetteville-Fort Bragg Browns Backers

President: Dana Dennis

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Favorite former player: Bernie Kosar

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 670

Best menu item: Beer! Chicken wings is a close second

Weekly prediction: “The Browns bring the NFL’s top rushing attack and a defense that has improved through the season to Detroit. Detroit has been decimated with injuries this season, specifically on the defensive secondary. The Lions defense are 28th vs. the run and last in the NFL in allowing opposing QB’s to complete over 68% of their passes. This should fit right into a Stefanski-type game plan.

The Browns pound the ball for 170 yards on the ground. Baker Mayfield uses his strengths and completes over 70% of his passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. The Browns leave Detroit with a victory and move on to prepare for the Ravens in a key AFC North primetime matchup. Browns 32, Lions 10”

Toronto Browns Backers

President: Matty Weeks

Toronto, Ontario - Canada

Favorite former player: Joe Thomas

Favorite current player: Baker Mayfield

Viewing location: Dawg Pound North (Shoxs)

Best menu item: The ‘Loburger’ (named after our late leader Bryan Loberg). Two beef patties, four strips of bacon, one slice of mozzarella, one slice of cheddar, chipotle mayo, ketchup, and a dill pickle. The Loburger...It’s bippity freakin’ boppity glorious! (it’s also MASSIVE because you have to eat it with a fork and a knife and they are not kidding).

Weekly prediction: “The Cleveland Browns welcome the winless Detroit Lions to town as the glorious post-OBJ era continues. This is an easy game to pick because the Lions are flat out not good this season. Just like last season when we lost OBJ for the season, the Browns look rejuvenated and like a more complete team. While it is the NFL and anybody can beat anybody...I have a hard time believing the Jared Goff-led Lions are going to come into Cleveland and upset our boys. Baker tosses three touchdowns and Chubb finds the end zone twice as the Browns take this one in a laugher, 41-13.”

Columbia Browns Backers

President: Richard Skotniski

Columbia, South Carolina

Favorite former player: Eric Metcalf

Favorite current player: Nicholas Jamaal Chubb

Viewing location: Wings & Ale at Outlet Pointe

Best menu item: Fresh cut, HIGH QUALITY buffalo chicken fingers with wing chips coupled with the best ranch dressing on planet Earth

Weekly prediction: “When I think of the Detroit Lions I can not help but reminisce on previous Thanksgiving Day games with John Madden and his 12-legged Turduckin! Like Cleveland, Detroit is a city forged on Faith, Family and Football! In many ways the Lion’s fan base has felt similar pain as us Browns fans. First, the Detroit Lions have NEVER appeared in a Super Bowl. Secondly, in 2008 the Lions fans sat through a winless season, just like the 2017 Cleveland Browns. Through all the doom and gloom, Detroit has always had a loyal fanbase with many HISTORICALLY good players, Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Ohio’s own Chris Spielman to name a few. And now, they sit with John Dorsey as they try to rebuild.

With all that being said, it’s Motown vs. The Home of Rock and Roll. It’s Eminem vs. Machine Gun Kelly. Ohio has Cedar Point, and most importantly, the Browns get out of Detroit with a victory prior to a tough stretch run that includes two games against the Ravens in three weeks. Browns 23 Lions 13”

Backers on the Bay Browns Backers

President: Zach Nowaczyk

Toledo, Ohio

Favorite former player: Joe Thomas

Favorite current player: Wyatt Teller

Viewing location: Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull

Best menu item: The 419 Philly: slow roasted beef, with caramelized onions and mushrooms topped with homemade cheese sauce, paired with mozzarella stuffed breadsticks with garlic butter and marinara sauce partnered with a “Orange and Brown Ale” - a seasonal Browns ale with citrus notes that is available exclusively at our viewing location.

Weekly prediction: “The Lions haven’t been very good this season, and, I don't see anything changing about that for this game. Assuming Baker and the boys keep their foot on the gas, it should be fairly easy to rack up points against the Detroit defense. And, if the Browns defense can show up with the intensity they are capable of, I honestly don't think the Motor City Kitties have what it takes to outplay them. Browns 42-10”

OZ Chapter Browns Backers

President: Josh Remacle

Wichita, Kansas

Favorite former player: Phil Dawson

Favorite current player: Nicholas Jamaal Chubb

Viewing location: Quincy’s Bar & Grill

Best menu item: Pork Fritter sandwich. It’s a beast! Breaded pork tenderloin with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun with sides of cottage fries and fried cauliflowe

Weekly prediction: "It's been over 20 years since the Browns have won against the Lions and it'd be a very Browns thing to lose to the worst team in the league but that's the old Browns! Stefanski-era Browns will jump out to an early lead with some TDs by land and air, but likely let Goff connect for a couple to give the fans just enough to worry about in the second half. Browns party like it's 2001 with a 10-point win in the end 24-14."