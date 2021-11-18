NFL Picks Week 11, and media picks for Browns vs. Lions

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 11-point favorites against the Patriots on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 11 game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 32, Lions 19

Baker Mayfield is banged up, but expected to play. He wasn’t good last week against the Patriots, but the Browns defense was just as bad. The Lions got a tie at Pittsburgh last week, but this is a bad spot against a team that is desperate. Plus, the Lions are playing consecutive road games. Browns big.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 27, Lions 14

The Browns also have been burned often of late, losing four of their past six games. They are running out of time to refocus on go on a run that secures their second consecutive AFC playoff host. Baker Mayfield needs to play better as Myles Garrett, the talented defense needs to adjust better. The Lions are a welcome break, making the 170-mile Great Lakes trek southeast to the Dawg Pound. The Lions’ one-dimensional offense won’t work again on the road in the AFC North. Cleveland will run hard with a rested Nick Chubb to help take pressure off Mayfield.

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal) - Browns 24, Lions 16

Tim Boyle could start at quarterback for the Lions, but I’m not sure it matters that much to new Lions play-caller Dan Campbell. Detroit went extremely run-heavy against the Steelers, a strategy that could work against Cleveland after the Maliks (Jackson and McDowell) were blown off the ball by New England’s interior line last week. In other words, this game could get uncomfortable at home for the Browns. Baker Mayfield probably doesn’t need to get his wideouts heavily involved to beat the Lions, but this is the week to do it.

