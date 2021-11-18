Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/18/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns’ Mayfield ‘Beat Up’, Still Hopes To Play Vs Lions” (AP) - “The timing wasn’t lost on Baker Mayfield, who raised his voice to compete with an emergency siren screaming nearby as he began his weekly news conference.”
- “Kareem Hunt won’t return this week, Nick Chubb’s status unknown” (92.3 The Fan) - “The Browns know for certain they won’t be getting one of their top running backs back this week but the other remains unknown.”
- “Baker Mayfield vows to get Jarvis Landry involved in game plan” (BrownsZone) - “Receiver Jarvis Landry would like the ball more, and coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield would be happy to get it to him.”
- “Browns D ready to ‘step up’ and seize the ‘great opportunity’ they have over next 7 games” (Browns.com) - “The Lions are 0-8-1 and are currently weighing quarterback options after starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury.”
- “Criticism escalates as Kevin Stefanski faces his biggest challenge” (Pluto) - “It is the most lopsided loss in his 1 1/2 seasons on the job. A year ago, they were spanked 38-6 in Baltimore and 38-7 in Pittsburgh ... those were early-season games in 2020.”
- “Jay Glazer Has Telling Comments About Baker Mayfield’s Future” (BrownsNation) - “NFL on Fox insider Jay Glazer joined the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and said he believes the Browns will ‘look at their options’ at the end of the year.”
Loading comments...