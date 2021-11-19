Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/19/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, back practicing, while Donovan Peoples-Jones is not” (OBR) - “Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry returned to practice on Thursday, as did Garrett and Malik Jackson.”
- “Joe Woods says he’s not bothered by Myles Garrett’s criticism” (BrownsZone) - “Joe Woods is troubled by the 45 points scored Sunday by the Patriots, the season-long struggles on third down and in the red zone and the recurring inability to stop reverses.”
- “Lions, Browns Both Desperate For Wins Entering Sunday’s Game” (AP) - “The starting quarterback is injured and won’t be close to 100% — if he even plays. The passing game isn’t producing nearly enough big plays or points and the season has grown desperate.”
- “Jarvis Landry Says He’s Not Getting the Ball So Much: Is Landry Right?” (BrownsDigest) - “While hosting a food drive for the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, Cleveland Browns wide receiver said he hasn’t been getting the ball so much this year. But is he right?”
- “Browns making 3rd downs ‘a big focal point’” (Browns.com) - “The Browns are addressing the mistakes that occurred last Sunday in a tough loss in New England, and the root of several of them can be traced to one specific situation on both sides of the ball.”
- “Four ideas to get the Browns defense off the field on third down: Film Review” (cleveland.com) - “While the Browns have been up and down in all three phases (offense, defense, special teams), it is the defense that needs the most attention.”
