Browns activate Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns received some much-needed good news on Friday as the club activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the COVID-19 list.

Both players missed last week’s game against the New England Patriots after being placed on the COVID-19 list on November 9.

The reinforcements come at a good time as the Browns are reeling after losing four of their past six games.

Despite missing three games this season, Chubb is currently third in the league with 721 rushing yards, has a team-high six rushing touchdowns, and is tied for second in the league with an average of six yards per carry.

Felton has done a little bit of everything this season as he has 13 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown, has rushed three times for 16 yards, and is averaging 8.4 yards on his 26 punt returns. Being available to return punts will be helpful after punt returner JoJo Natson botched a fair catch opportunity against the Patriots that left the Browns starting a drive on their own 14-yard line.

Running back D’Ernest Johnson has done a solid job filling in with Chubb out of the lineup, as he followed up his 146-yard performance against the Denver Broncos by rushing for 99 yards and averaging 5.1 yards per carry against the Patriots.

Knowing that Johnson is up to the task should allow the Browns to not overwork Chubb in his first game back, but still get him enough game action so that he is primed for the upcoming home-and-home series against the Baltimore Ravens.