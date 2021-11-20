Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/20/21)

- Stefanski: Browns have to be weatherproof and ‘ready to go’ vs. Lions (clevelandbrowns.com) - Coach Kevin Stefanski used just about every adjective possible for inclement weather when he discussed the forecast for FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against Detroit. “It’s going to be wet, it’s going to be muddy, it’s going to be ugly, it’s going to be sloppy and all of those things,” he said. “That’s what the game is going to be. We understand that, and we have to be ready to go.”
- Browns vs Lions preview: 5 things to know about QB Tim Boyle, who may start for Detroit (cleveland.com) - If you don’t know much about Lions quarterback Tim Boyle, you’re not alone. Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said he didn’t know much about the backup quarterback on Friday.
- Browns work out 7 players on Friday, 2 with starting experience (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns have had a make a lot of roster adjustments this season due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. General manager Andrew Berry has spent most weeks bringing in players for workouts to prepare for needs on the roster. Friday before the team squares off with the Detroit Lions, the Browns brought in seven players for workouts.
- Myles Garrett says no ‘rift’ between him and Joe Woods, knows defense’s unity is being tested (Beacon Journal) - All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t backtracking from the critical comments he made after the Browns fell 45-7 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But Garrett made it clear Friday he doesn’t have any beef with defensive coordinator Joe Woods, either.
NFL:
- Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season (Chicago Tribune) - Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as they push to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field.
- Steelers officially rule out T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Kevin Dotson for Chargers game (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - While the status of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains in limbo, and theoretically could be up in the air until Sunday due to the nature of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, we now know who definitely won’t be on the field at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and left guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) all were ruled out by the team Friday.
- Eagles and Dallas Goedert agree to a 4-year, $59 million contract extension with $35.7 million guaranteed (The Philadelphia Inquirer) - The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with Dallas Goedert that will make him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.
- Washington coach Ron Rivera’s return to Carolina evokes fond memories (ESPN) - The Carolina memories remain embedded in Ron Rivera’s mind. Some are deeply personal, like the time his house caught on fire, causing $500,000 damage only to have the community pitch in to help. Or the numerous charities Rivera, now the Washington Football Team coach, and his wife, Stephanie, were part of during their nine years in the Charlotte area.
