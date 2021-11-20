Browns make roster moves ahead of Detroit game

The Cleveland Browns made a handful of roster moves on Saturday as they prepare to host the winless Detroit Lions.

Cleveland elevated defensive end Porter Gustin, wide receiver Lawrence Cager and cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, while waiving running back John Kelly, who just came off the COVID-19 list this week.

We have elevated DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2021

The 6-foot-5 and 257-pound Gustin has been with the Browns since 2019. He has played in 20 games with Cleveland, making three starts, and has 40 career tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. This is the first time Gustin has been added to the gameday roster this season.

The Browns signed the 6-foot-5 and 220-pound Cager to the practice squad on October 4. He originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent most of the season on New York’s practice squad. Cager played four seasons at the Univerity of Miami before transferring to Georgia, where he played the 2019 season as a grad student. All told, he finished his collegiate career with 78 receptions for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1 and 201-pound Miller has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster throughout the season, and has played in four games primarily as a member of the special teams.

All three moves are a form of injury protection as defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are questionable for Sunday’s game, while cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green, along with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, are all out.

Players elevated from the practice squad return to the team’s practice squad the day after the game.