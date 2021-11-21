Browns vs. Lions 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play at home today against the Detroit Lions. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: FOX - Gus Johnson (play-by-play) & LaVar Arrington (analyst).

FOX - Gus Johnson (play-by-play) & LaVar Arrington (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines) Weather: 45 degrees (feels like 39 degrees) with a 90% chance of rain. 14 MPH winds from the Southwest.

45 degrees (feels like 39 degrees) with a 90% chance of rain. 14 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 12, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 12, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 42.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the YELLOW areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Lions on FOX:

Uniform

The Browns will have brown jerseys and white pants against Detroit:

Brown tops & White pants pic.twitter.com/4rnpI2asPD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2021

Connections

Lions C Evan Brown played on the Browns during the 2020 season.

played on the Browns during the 2020 season. Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge played for the Browns from 2019-2020, while QB David Blough was with Browns as rookie undrafted free agent, prior to joining Lions in 2019.

played for the Browns from 2019-2020, while QB was with Browns as rookie undrafted free agent, prior to joining Lions in 2019. Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey is a former Browns general manager from 2017-2019.

is a former Browns general manager from 2017-2019. Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn served as the Browns running backs coach from 2007-2008.

served as the Browns running backs coach from 2007-2008. Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley played for the Browns from 2006-2009.

played for the Browns from 2006-2009. Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn served as an assistant secondary coach for the Browns from 2014-2015.

served as an assistant secondary coach for the Browns from 2014-2015. Lions defensive assistant Brian Duker was a defensive coaching intern for the Browns in 2015.

was a defensive coaching intern for the Browns in 2015. Lions defensive backs/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was an offensive staff/head coach intern for the Browns in 2013.

was an offensive staff/head coach intern for the Browns in 2013. Browns LB Elijah Lee spent part of 2020 with the Lions, playing in seven games.

History