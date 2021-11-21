Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the Detroit Lions. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: FOX - Gus Johnson (play-by-play) & LaVarr Arrington (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Lions vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
Loading comments...