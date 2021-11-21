Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/21/21)

- 15 questions for LB Anthony Walker, who saw Browns go through a great week of preparation (clevelandbrowns.com) - Anthony Walker became an almost immediate leader on Cleveland’s defense upon signing with the team during the offseason. You simply can’t miss or go without hearing the exuberant linebacker, who has provided a commanding presence in the middle of Cleveland’s defense throughout the season.
- Aunt who raised Browns’ D’Ernest Johnson still running alongside a Pop Warner fence (Beacon Journal) - D’Ernest Johnson’s mother, aunt, brother, girlfriend and agent were at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 21, when Johnson made his first NFL start on “Thursday Night Football.” In Immokalee, Florida, his aunt Undreas Harrison was “screaming and hollering” in front of the television. Watching him rush for 146 yards and a touchdown and earn a game ball against the Denver Broncos, she experienced a flashback.
- With Mayfield, and previously Wills, Browns trying to create a culture (Browns Wire) - It is clear in the handling of both Baker Mayfield and Jedrick Wills Jr. that the team values players playing through injuries that they don’t believe can get worse. Other injuries, calf, groin, hamstring, for example, have been dealt with more cautiously.
NFL:
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, still dealing with illness, now questionable vs. Bears (The Baltimore Sun) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday, as he deals with an illness that sidelined him for two days of practice. Jackson, who was a full participant in practice Friday after a two-day absence unrelated to the coronavirus, was not listed with an injury designation in Friday’s injury report. But he was added to the injury report Saturday afternoon, as the team boarded its flight to Chicago.
- Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire will make return from knee injury Sunday vs. Cowboys (The Kansas City Star) - The Chiefs had taken a wait-and-see approach with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s recovery from an MCL sprain since his return to practice two weeks ago. Now, his return to game action has officially arrived.
- Eagles sign Avonte Maddox to 3-year extension with $13.3M guaranteed for the cornerback (The Philadelphia Inquirer) - Suddenly, the Dallas Goedert-Avonte Maddox household has become a whole lot wealthier. In consecutive days, the roommates signed contract extensions with the Eagles. After Goedert signed a four-year deal Friday, it was Maddox’s turn Saturday to sign on the dotted line.
