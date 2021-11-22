Browns open as 4-point underdogs against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 4 point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 12 match-up, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 46.

The Browns (6-5) are coming off of a 13-10 victory over the winless Detroit Lions. Although it was a much-needed win, the game still left a lot to be desired, including from banged-up quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the tackling at the safety position on defense.

The Ravens (7-3) are coming off of a last-second 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Tyler Huntley, starting for Lamar Jackson (a late scratch with an illness), found wide receiver Sammy Watkins on a busted coverage with 30 seconds to go to help set up the go-ahead touchdown, despite the Bears’ defense having dominated for much of the game. It is a bit crazy that the Ravens’ record is as good as it is, given how many last-second wins they’ve had to pull off.

Baltimore hopes to have Jackson back for Sunday’s game against the Browns, and Mayfield should be good-to-go as well, albeit banged up. These two teams put on a game of the year candidate in prime time last year, but with their offensive struggled in 2021, it’s hard to predict what type of game to expect. Cleveland will play Baltimore for two straight games, first on the road, then at home following the bye.

