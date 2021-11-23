Browns-Raiders game set for December 18

The Cleveland Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders on December 18 as part of a special Saturday doubleheader of NFL games.

The Browns will kick off that day at 4:30 p.m., the league announced on Tuesday, followed by the New England Patriots at the Indianapolis Colts at 8:30 p.m.

Both games will be televised on the NFL Network, with the Browns games also being carried locally on WOIO Channel 19.

The game will be part of a stretch that will see the Browns play in a nationally televised game four times over their final six games as Cleveland tries to keep its AFC playoff hopes alive.

Starting this Sunday, when the Browns play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, Cleveland will also play the Raiders, the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m., and the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week on Monday Night Football.

Cleveland is 28-35 all-time in primetime games in the regular season.

Against the Raiders, the Browns are 10-14 all-time in the regular season, and 3-7 all-time at home. Cleveland’s last home win against the Raiders came in 2014, as the Browns won 23-13 behind 275 passing yards from quarterback Brian Hoyer and a team-high 26 rushing yards from running back Ben Tate. Linebacker Paul Kruger led the defense with three sacks of Raiders rookie quarterback Derek Carr.