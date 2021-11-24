Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 11

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|74
|100%
|15-of-29 (51.7%) for 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 4 carries, 9 yards.
- It’s a bit crazy that the Browns have won three games this season in which they’ve only scored 14, 17, and 13 points. The offense needs to be a lot better in the passing game, which is the opposite of explosive right now. I’m frustrated by the play of Baker Mayfield, but I’m not frustrated at him, if that makes sense. I think it’s becoming clearer that his errant throws are related to all of the injuries he’s trying to battle through. It’s not a coincidence that his consistency declined dramatically with that first shoulder injury, and has continued to regress.
- It’s tough to decide what to do with the passing game. On one hand, you want to go with a conservative/efficient approach. I think Kevin Stefanski could do a much better drop getting the ball to his receivers quickly and let them do work after the catch. On the same note, look at the first interception against Detroit that was thrown to Jarvis Landry. Landry was wide open, but the ball just sailed. If you can get the receivers in those situations with max protection, Mayfield has to take the shot. He needs to work on it in practice and find the delivery that best works with his current injury situation.
- PFF gave Mayfield a grade of 49.1 against Detroit. Obviously, it wasn’t good.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|42
|57%
|22 carries, 130 yards (5.9 YPC). 2 catches, 14 yards (2 targets), 1 TD.
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|26
|35%
|5 carries, 26 yards (5.2 YPC).
|RB
|Andy Janovich
|7
|9%
|No stats registered.
- Welcome back, Nick Chubb. The guy is so essential to the offense, and this was one of those games where he wouldn’t be denied in the fourth quarter. Ideally, he would’ve been able to get down in bounds on two straight runs in the closing drive, but moving the chains was still important to get further downfield and reset the down marker.
- Chubb received a grade of 83.8 from PFF. D’Ernest Johnson had 5 carries for 26 yards, including helping Chubb seal the game on the team’s final drive.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Jamarcus Bradley
|55
|74%
|2 catches, 46 yards (2 targets).
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|53
|72%
|1 catch, 17 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|48
|65%
|4 catches, 26 yards (8 targets). 1 carry, 16 yards, 1 TD.
|WR
|Demetric Felton
|12
|16%
|3 carries, 2 yards (0.7 YPC).
|WR
|Lawrence Cager
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
-
Jamarcus Bradley was the team’s top receiver in the “WR Covid game” last year, and he stepped up here with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz sidelined. After Jarvis Landry getting banged up, Bradley ended up leading the team in snaps at the position.
-
Jarvis Landry took his first quarterback snap of the season, and guess what? It led to a touchdown. It is incredible how he seems to get a touchdown 100% of the time when he has the ball back there. Obviously it was meant to be a pass, probably a throwback to Mayfield, but when the defense scatters, it often opens a lane to run, and he took advantage up the middle for the score.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|48
|65%
|4 catches, 53 yards (7 targets).
|TE
|David Njoku
|47
|64%
|2 catches, 20 yards (4 targets). 1 carry, 1 yards.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|31
|42%
|No stats registered.
-
Austin Hooper had 4 catches for 53 yards to lead the tight ends. David Njoku got a pitch from the tight end position (kind of line an end around), but it only gained a yard.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|74
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|74
|100%
|
|OL
|JC Tretter
|74
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|74
|100%
|
|OL
|Blake Hance
|74
|100%
|
- It was a rough day for Blake Hance, who graded out to a 38.9 on PFF, allowing 4 pressures. His pass blocking grade was only a 17.0. The hope is that Jack Conklin might be able to return next week.
-
Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded player with a 90.9. Wyatt Teller did well in the blocking department, but had several penalties go against him.
Loading comments...