Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 11

The defense holds Detroit to just one touchdown.

By Chris Pokorny
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 45 94% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL, 2 QH.
DL Malik McDowell 38 79% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 39 81% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 25 52% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Malik Jackson 29 60% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
DL Porter Gustin 12 25% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 2 4% No stats registered.
DL Joe Jackson 1 2% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett didn’t have a sack, but he still had two quarterback hits and four pressures. Believe me, when a guy like Tim Boyle is in there making his first start, Garrett’s presence has an impact in not letting him hold the ball very long.
  • Don’t be fooled by Jadeveon Clowney only having 1 tackle on the Day. Per PFF, Clowney “was king when it came to stopping the Lions’ rushing attack. He didn’t have a single negatively graded play, which resulted in a 77.8 run-defense grade on first review.”
  • Porter Gustin is back! He made his season debut and was part of the defensive end rotation.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Anthony Walker 48 100% 5 tackles, 3 assists (8 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 16 33% 1 tackle (1 combined).
LB Mack Wilson 13 27% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined).
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 14 29% 4 tackles (4 combined).
LB Malcolm Smith 18 38% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
  • The biggest post-game surprise for me was seeing that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah only played 29% of the snaps. However, then I remember that he had to depart the game after re-aggravating an ankle injury. He’s expected to give it a go though against Baltimore.
  • Anthony Walker played the run well against the Lions, coming up with four run stops. Malcolm Smith had a big interception in the opening quarter.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 45 94% 1 tackle (1 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 48 100% 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
CB Greedy Williams 20 42% 1 pass defended.
  • Denzel Ward was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, receiving a grade of 85.9. He allowed 2 catches for 0 yards and also had an interception on the only time Boyle tried to go deep.
  • PFF also gave credit to Greedy Williams, who allowed 1 catch for 0 yards on 3 targets. The Lions’ receiving game was virtually non-existent, as Boyle only threw for 77 yards.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 48 100% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
S Ronnie Harrison 42 88% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
S Grant Delpit 25 52% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
  • I know it’s a tough position, but John Johnson III was again involved in the long touchdown run by DeAndre Swift. My expectations are always set high for Johnson, so it’s aggravating that instead of him filling the gap and making a big tackle, he whiffs and then it’s off to the races for the running back.
  • Per PFF, Ronnie Harrison was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender with a grade of 79.9.

