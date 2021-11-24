Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 11

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|45
|94%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL, 2 QH.
|DL
|Malik McDowell
|38
|79%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|39
|81%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|25
|52%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|29
|60%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Porter Gustin
|12
|25%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|2
|4%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Joe Jackson
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
-
Myles Garrett didn’t have a sack, but he still had two quarterback hits and four pressures. Believe me, when a guy like Tim Boyle is in there making his first start, Garrett’s presence has an impact in not letting him hold the ball very long.
- Don’t be fooled by Jadeveon Clowney only having 1 tackle on the Day. Per PFF, Clowney “was king when it came to stopping the Lions’ rushing attack. He didn’t have a single negatively graded play, which resulted in a 77.8 run-defense grade on first review.”
-
Porter Gustin is back! He made his season debut and was part of the defensive end rotation.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|48
|100%
|5 tackles, 3 assists (8 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|16
|33%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|LB
|Mack Wilson
|13
|27%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined).
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|14
|29%
|4 tackles (4 combined).
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|18
|38%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
- The biggest post-game surprise for me was seeing that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah only played 29% of the snaps. However, then I remember that he had to depart the game after re-aggravating an ankle injury. He’s expected to give it a go though against Baltimore.
-
Anthony Walker played the run well against the Lions, coming up with four run stops. Malcolm Smith had a big interception in the opening quarter.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|45
|94%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|48
|100%
|1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|20
|42%
|1 pass defended.
-
Denzel Ward was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, receiving a grade of 85.9. He allowed 2 catches for 0 yards and also had an interception on the only time Boyle tried to go deep.
- PFF also gave credit to Greedy Williams, who allowed 1 catch for 0 yards on 3 targets. The Lions’ receiving game was virtually non-existent, as Boyle only threw for 77 yards.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|48
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|42
|88%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|25
|52%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
- I know it’s a tough position, but John Johnson III was again involved in the long touchdown run by DeAndre Swift. My expectations are always set high for Johnson, so it’s aggravating that instead of him filling the gap and making a big tackle, he whiffs and then it’s off to the races for the running back.
Loading comments...