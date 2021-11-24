Browns designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin for return from IR

The Cleveland Browns may be getting some much-needed reinforcements on offense after the team designated running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin for return from the injured reserve list.

The move means that Hunt and Conklin can both return to practice today and opens the door for them to play in Sunday night’s key AFC North Division game against the Baltimore Ravens.

RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin have been designated to return — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 24, 2021

Hunt has been out with a calf injury since the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals. While the Browns have gone 3-2 in the five games he has missed, the offense has struggled without Hunt’s versatility, which helps explain in part why they have scored 14 points or less in four of those games.

In the six games he has played, Hunt has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 20 receptions for 161 yards in helping the Browns average 26 points a game.

Conklin has been out with a dislocated elbow in the Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Blake Hance has been filling in at right tackle in Conklin’s absence, and while he tries hard it is clear that Hance is not suited to play tackle in the NFL.

The Browns are slowly getting healthy again on offense - minus quarterback Baker Mayfield, of course - which comes at an opportune time as they have four division games to play out of their final six games this season.