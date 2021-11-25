The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 12 predictions vs. Ravens

Browns Backers Presidents just don’t simply look good and do all the work to organize their chapters. They know football, and more importantly, know Cleveland Browns football.

The Washington DC chapter’s charity is Toys for Tots. They always split their proceeds between Toys for Tots in DC and in Cleveland. This way they give back to our current and former community. The charity raffle will take place at the Yard House on December 12th.

The Browns Backers chapter in New Zealand celebrates its two-month anniversary in November and Kiwi’s willingness to support the downtrodden has them on track to continue our tradition of doubling our membership every month. COVID restrictions have curtailed their ability to gather in person and caused the U.S. Postal Service to suspend all deliveries to New Zealand, so their supply line with the Mothership in Ohio is severed. However, they are holding down the outpost and look forward to being a strategic foothold in the South Pacific for many years to come. If you ever travel to New Zealand once the pandemic restrictions are lifted they invite you to join them for an early Monday morning kick-off breakie.

Each week, DBN invites five Browns Backers chapter Presidents to provide their insight with the outcome of Cleveland’s next opponent.

If you are traveling and want to watch the Browns with that city’s local chapter, use the link below to find out how to contact that chapter:

LINK: BROWNS BACKERS WORLDWIDE CHAPTER LOOKUP

This week’s Presidents and their predictions:

Washington DC Area Browns Backers Club

President: Neil Angelotti

Washington, DC

Favorite former player: Bernie Kosar

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Yard House (in DC Chinatown)

Best menu item: Grilled Korean BBQ Beef with a side of four cheese spinach dip: feta, jack, parmesan, cream cheese, crispy flatbread & tortilla chips and of course, Great Lakes Christmas Ale

Weekly prediction: “I always wonder which Browns team is going to show up. The one that pummeled the Bengals or the one that got pummeled by the Patriots. Unfortunately for this game it is the latter. Lamar Jackson always gives the Browns trouble with his legs and this game will be no different. The Browns’ defense has struggled on third downs and the pass rushers won’t be able to contain Jackson. Ravens win 24-17”

WASHINGTON DC AREA BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Susquehanna Valley Browns Backers

President: Howie Smith

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Favorite former player: Gary Collins

Favorite current player: Myles “stop holding me, man” Garrett

Viewing location: Ted’s Bar and Grill

Best menu item: The Reuben with a side of Crab Dip: Lumps of fresh crab meat folded together with cream cheese and served with grilled or fried authentic Greek Pita bread

Weekly prediction: “The Browns roll into Baltimore after righting the ship against the lowly-but-improving Detroit Lions. While hope springs eternal in “Believeland”, I’m afraid that the Browns will fall back into their old ways.

They’ll lead at halftime, having left three points on the field after being stopped on fourth down inside the 20. Failing to make halftime adjustments and playing a soft zone rather than man coverage and occasionally blitzing, Lamar Jackson runs for 50 more yards and picks them apart. The Baltimore defense keeps the Browns off-balance with a strong pass rush, and they again stop the Browns trying convert a fourth down in close. Favor the Lamar-Jackson-dependent Ravens.... and we limp into the bye week at .500. C’MON BROWNS.... PROVE ME WRONG!!! Ravens 27, Browns 17”

SUSQUEHANNA BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Browns Backers of New Zealand

President: Tom Richardson

Lincoln, New Zealand

Favorite former player: Leroy Kelly

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Famous Grouse Hotel

Best menu item: Pulled-pork burger: BBQ pulled pork, Jalapeno slaw, Barry’s Bay smoked cheese, beer battered onion rings, sriracha aioli served with golden fries

Weekly prediction: “Ravens are in first, Browns are in last. Ravens lead the series 33-11. Browns fans loath the Ravens, Ravens fans regard the Browns as just another divisional game. Browns coming off two disappointing performances in a row- but the Chubb-led under-dawgs have their day in Baltimore – Browns 20-17.”

WNC Browns Backers

President: Bill Osborne

Asheville, North Carolina

Favorite former player: Ozzie Newsome

Favorite current player: Wyatt Teller

Viewing location: The Hickory Tavern

Best menu item: Food truck chicken and rice - Straight from the streets of NYC, marinated chopped chicken, yellow rice, white sauce, sambal sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato & warm pita bread

Weekly prediction: “I hate to say it this way, but the Ravens this year are playing down to their opponents and losing or barely winning games that they should just outright win. A great, but lucky, 66-yard FG against the Lions, surviving an interception in OT against the Vikings, add in a thumping by the Bengals and the Dolphins and it is easy to see that the Ravens are definitely beatable. In back-to-back weeks against the Bengals and Patriots we have seen the Jekyll and Hyde that is the Cleveland Browns. So, the Browns not playing great ball right now actually could help us versus Baltimore.

However, a solid game plan by Stefanski, which we did not see in New England, and at least better than average play by our offense and defense, which we saw in Cincinnati but not in New England, and the Browns should make this a laugher. Which is why I am only picking them to win by three. The Browns just cannot seem to hit on all cylinders in a game this year. Of all weeks, let’s make week 12 and 14 the weeks for this to actually happen. And in full disclosure, I have a bet with an employee from Baltimore and I do not want to buy her any Ravens gear, so we all need a win!!! Browns 24-21”

WNC BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Streetsboro Browns Backers

President: Liam Lowery

Streetsboro, Ohio

Favorite former player: Mike Baab

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: Happy Moose Bar and Grill

Best menu item: Loaded bacon cheese fries topped with chili with a raspberry iced tea

Weekly prediction: “I hate to say it, but I think the Ravens squeak out a win in this one. It’s going to be close, but the amount of injuries to the Browns, especially to Mayfield, may just be too much to overcome. Historically, the Browns have obviously struggled against the Ravens. I do think that if Baker Mayfield were healthy, this would be the year that we start to turn it around and take two wins from this rival, but I’ll be happy if we can pull off one of two this year. That being said, my hatred for the Ravens as a franchise is rivaled by no other. 28-21 Ravens”

STREETSBORO BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE