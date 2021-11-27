Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/27/21)

- Jack Conklin excited to help Browns offense get close to full strength (clevelandbrowns.com) - Myles Garrett could only laugh about Jack Conklin’s look at Friday’s practice. Flurries fell from the sky and temperatures plunged into the 20s as the Browns went through their final practice of the week at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Conklin, though, looked the same way he did when the Browns opened training camp in July. No uniform adjustments, no extra layers, no nothing.
- Browns betting on banged-up Baker Mayfield to turn his — and their — season around (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns’ season is teetering. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is ailing. And yet, as the Browns approach the precipice of becoming one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, they have arrived at an opportunity to not only salvage their season but completely revive it.
- Why the Browns occasionally drop Myles Garrett and other DEs back in coverage (cleveland.com) - If you watched the Browns’ win over the Lions this past week, your eyes weren’t deceiving you: That was Myles Garrett dropping back in coverage for one snap. So what is the defensive strategy behind these moves, especially as Garrett continues to chase the Browns’ single-season sack record (which is either 14 or 14.5 depending on what list you use) and the NFL single-season sack record?
- ‘They’re in the way’: Myles Garrett knows Ravens provide major obstacle on road to playoffs (Beacon Journal) - Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was not ready to call the first of two consecutive games against the Baltimore Ravens the defining moment of the season.
NFL:
- Vikings’ Everson Griffen officially ruled out; will miss at least three games (Star Tribune) - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will miss at least three games after the team placed him on the NFL’s reserve/non-football illness list Friday. Griffen, 33, was taken to a mental health facility Wednesday afternoon, ending an impasse between him and police that started with a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. from his home in Minnetrista.
- Bills CB Tre’Davious White out for season after torn ACL: How can Buffalo replace All Pro? (syracuse.com) - When Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a knee injury that forced him out of his team’s dominant Thanksgiving-day win over the New Orleans, he seemed to know something bad just happened. On Friday the Bills and White suffered the worst possible outcome.
- Raiders’ win attracts record TV, streaming audience (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Raiders’ 36-33 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday was the most-watched regular-season NFL game since 1990, according to CBS Sports. An estimated 38.5 million people watched the game, a 26-percent increase over last year’s Thanksgiving game in the same time slot.
- The Eagles finally tailored their offense to Jalen Hurts’ strengths (The Ringer) - Philadelphia has bolstered its playoff hopes by winning three of its past four games and much of the credit goes to how the team is utilizing its second-year quarterback.
