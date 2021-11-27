Browns activate Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle on Saturday.

To make room on the roster, the club waived guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive end Joe Jackson.

We've activated T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt from injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2021

The return of Hunt and Conklin comes at a key time as the Browns are preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Cleveland needs a win against the Ravens if they wish to stay alive in the AFC North Division playoff race.

Hunt has been out with a calf injury since the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In the six games he has played this season, Hunt has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 20 receptions for 161 yards.

The last time the Browns had both Hunt and running back Nick Chubb healthy for the same game they put up 42 points against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Conklin has been out with a dislocated elbow in the Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns have missed him as much as Hunt. Blake Hance has been filling in at right tackle in Conklin’s absence, and while he tries hard it is clear that Hance is not suited to play tackle in the NFL.

The Browns also elevated defense end Porter Gustin and wide receiver JoJo Natson from the practice squad.

The 6-foot-5 and 257-pound Gustin has been with the Browns since 2019. He has played in 20 games with Cleveland, making three starts, and has 40 career tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Gustin was elevated for last week’s game against the Detroit Lions as well, and finished with one tackle while playing 12 snaps on defense.

The 5-foot-7 and 153-pound Natson is in his second season with the Browns. He has played in 36 career games primarily as a returner and has 64 punt returns for 492 yards and 39 kickoffs for 824 yards. He was on the gameday roster two weeks ago for the game against the New England Patriots, seeing seven snaps on offense and seven snaps on special teams.

Players elevated from the practice squad return to the team’s practice squad the day after the game.