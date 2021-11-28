Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/28/21)

- 13 questions for Nick Chubb, who just keeps getting better in his 4th season (clevelandbrowns.com) - Nick Chubb has never been more effective and efficient as he’s been in 2021. The fourth-year RB is averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry. Those are both career bests as he looks to keep it going Sunday night in a big, AFC North showdown in Baltimore.
- Drew Brees: ‘The story’s yet to be written’ on Baker Mayfield and Browns, but Baltimore is key chapter (Beacon Journal) - Drew Brees has watched Baker Mayfield from afar this year but isn’t quite ready to rule on how the Browns should handle the quarterback’s future. The organization and Mayfield entered this season hoping to solidify their partnership for years to come with a long-term contract extension, but the situation has become complicated.
- Browns activate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin from IR to face Ravens (Associated Press) - Cleveland’s offense is again complete. The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve, and they will be in the lineup for Sunday night’s critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore.
- Jack Conklin excited to be back to face Ravens less than month after left arm was “facing the opposite direction” (Browns Zone) - Jack Conklin’s left arm was facing the wrong way and his season seemed headed for a premature end. It wasn’t — fortunately for him and the Browns — and the All-Pro right tackle will return to the field Sunday night against the Ravens as the Browns (6-5) begin the make-or-break final six-game stretch of the season.
NFL:
- From the Patriots’ Mac Jones to the Jets’ Zach Wilson, inside the first season of 10 NFL rookie QBs (ESPN) - When New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw his first career touchdown pass, teammates tried to give him the football as a keepsake as he ran off the field. But he kept giving it back. It was a signature moment that reflects Jones’ always-moving-forward approach, which has helped move him to the head of the class among his rookie QB peers.
- Curley Culp, Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 75 (Kansas City Star) - The path to the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl championship required the invention of a new defensive scheme. They rolled out the “Triple Stack” defense, they dubbed it, which would shut down the Minnesota Vikings and their top-ranked offense in Super Bowl IV. Curley Culp will be remembered as the lineman at the center of that championship strategy. He died Saturday morning, his family announced on his social media accounts. He was 75.
- Pushed by players, the NFL works to embrace mental health (New York Times) - NFL teams have standardized support for mental wellness as their players fight social stigmas and the league’s “just play through it” ethos.
- Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb activated from injured reserve (NFL.com) - Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
Loading comments...