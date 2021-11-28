NFL Picks Week 12, and media picks for Browns vs. Ravens

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 3.5-point underdogs against the Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 12 game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Ravens 28, Browns 27

The Ravens will have Lamar Jackson back after he missed last week because of illness. The Browns beat the Lions last week, but didn’t look good doing so. Baker Mayfield is struggling. The Ravens will get the offense cranked up with Jackson back, but I think the Browns will as well with their run game. It’s close.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Ravens 24, Browns 21

The Browns should get Kareem Hunt back to pair with Nick Chubb and further spark the offense with the ideal run-first approach for Kevin Stefanski. Baker Mayfield got hot around this time last season and will eager to quiet more doubters by playing well in a division game and grinding through his multiple injuries. Lamar Jackson got his illness-based break in Week 11 and turns this an exciting affair that Cleveland needs a little more than Baltimore. The Ravens get the win with more late Jackson heroics, but it doesn’t come easy.

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal) - Ravens 27, Browns 24

The Ravens have the most clearly defined weakness that I can remember any team of recent Ravens vintage having: They simply can’t cover on the outside when Wink Martindale blitzes. This is a weakness that this version of the Browns is ill-equipped to attack, although you would have thought that about Andy Dalton and Marquise Goodwin a week ago, too. The potential return of Kareem Hunt gives the Browns a chance, but the quarterback disparity is too great, assuming Lamar Jackson is back.

Below are our Week 12 NFL staff picks: