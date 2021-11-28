Browns vs. Ravens 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road tonight against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
- TV Channel: NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
- Weather: 42 degrees (feels like 38 degrees) with a 3% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Ravens by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 47
Uniform
- The Browns will are busting out their 75th anniversary jerseys for the second time this year against Baltimore; the other time was against the Bears:
75th Anniversary Jerseys in Primetime! pic.twitter.com/ijnNGa5KHL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2021
Connections
- Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a first-round pick in 1978, who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996.
- Ravens G Kevin Zeitler played for the Browns from 2017-2018.
- Ravens run game coordinator/DL coach Anthony Weaver also coached the defensive line for the Browns from 2014-2015.
- Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan served as the Browns defensive coordinator from 2009-2010.
History
- The Browns have a 11-33 all-time record against the Ravens.
- The last time these two teams met was on December 14, 2020, when the Ravens defeated the Browns 47-41 in Cleveland in prime time. It was an insane back-and-forth contest and game of the year candidate, with the craziest spot being Lamar Jackson returning to the game on fourth down after having the runs, and throwing a touchdown pass. The Browns still countered to tie it back up, but Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yard game-winner in regulation.
