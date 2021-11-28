Browns vs. Ravens 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road tonight against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD TV Channel: NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst).

NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines) Weather: 42 degrees (feels like 38 degrees) with a 3% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the Northwest.

42 degrees (feels like 38 degrees) with a 3% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the Northwest. Odds: Ravens by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 47

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Ravens on NBC:

Uniform

The Browns will are busting out their 75th anniversary jerseys for the second time this year against Baltimore; the other time was against the Bears:

75th Anniversary Jerseys in Primetime! pic.twitter.com/ijnNGa5KHL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2021

Connections

Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a first-round pick in 1978, who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996.

is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a first-round pick in 1978, who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996. Ravens G Kevin Zeitler played for the Browns from 2017-2018.

played for the Browns from 2017-2018. Ravens run game coordinator/DL coach Anthony Weaver also coached the defensive line for the Browns from 2014-2015.

also coached the defensive line for the Browns from 2014-2015. Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan served as the Browns defensive coordinator from 2009-2010.

History