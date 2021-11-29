Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/29/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Kevin Stefanski throws up hands: ‘We get four interceptions and we get no points off it!’” (CantonRep) - “While the Browns offense careened blind-folded through a twilight zone, the defense toiled with dignity for a while in Sunday night’s 16-10 loss at Baltimore.”
- “Stumbling Browns Hope To Solve Problems During Bye Week” (AP) - “The Cleveland Browns can only hope that a week off will enable them to secure solutions to a deep list of problems cramping their quest to return to the postseason.”
- “Jack Conklin helped off with knee injury, set for more tests Monday” (ESPN) - “Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was ruled out of Sunday night’s 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter because of a right knee injury.”
- “Myles Garrett ties Browns single-season sack record in just 12 games” (BrownsWire) - “Garrett tied the team’s single-season sack record when he blasted through three Baltimore blockers to chase down QB Lamar Jackson on the Ravens’ first drive.”
- “Bye week is here, but it might be bye-bye season already” (BrownsZone) - “Another formidable opponent. Another Browns loss. And the band plays on. The Browns intercepted four passes Sunday night — and they still lost.”
- “By the Numbers: The most important stats to know from the Browns’ 16-10 loss to Ravens” (Browns.com) - “Hunt recorded seven total touches in his first game since missing five games with a calf injury. He was also targeted once but did not record a catch.”
- “NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens 16, Cleveland Browns 10” (PFF) - “Three of Jackson’s four interceptions were charted as turnover-worthy plays, and he recorded zero big-time throws.”
- “Browns vs. Ravens Week 12 Highlights | NFL 2021” (YouTube) - “The Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.”
