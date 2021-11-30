Browns’ odds to make the playoffs take a big hit heading to bye week

With the Cleveland Browns having a bye in Week 13, there is no line or over/under to discuss — although one should speculate that they will not be favored when they host the top-seeded Ravens in Week 14. There are still odds that we can look at, though. According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the betting line for the Browns to make the playoffs is now at +225. The odds for them not making the playoffs is at -280.

The odds indicate that the Browns are more likely to miss the playoffs. If you place a $100 bet on -280 and they do indeed miss the postseason, your profit would be $35.71. If you placed a $100 bet on +225 and they do make the postseason, your profit would be $225.

On the surface, that actually still seems like a great bet to take a chance on, considering there are seven playoff seeds in each conference. The Browns currently hold a 6-6 record, which is half a game behind the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Chargers (6-5 record). The disadvantage for Cleveland is that they lost to the Chargers, and therefore would not hold a tiebreaker over them. However, there are some factors that could help Cleveland, like Denver tying records with Los Angeles to break that tiebreaker, or Cincinnati slipping up a bit and then the Browns getting a season sweep on them down the road. It seems like it could be worth a shot, and if you really want to make your mind go wild, the ESPN Playoff Machine is ready for you to toy with.

