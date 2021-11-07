Browns open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Patriots

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 2.5 point underdogs against the New England Patriots Bengals ahead of their Week 10 match-up, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 44.5.

The Browns (5-4) are coming off of an impressive 41-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the first game this season where the offense and defense both delivered in the same game, as Baker Mayfield delivered in the wake of the whole Odell Beckham situation. Nick Chubb also broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run and the defense forced three turnovers, including a 99-yard pick six by CB Denzel Ward.

The Patriots (5-4) are coming off of 24-6 win over the New England Patriots. After starting the year at 1-3, the Patriots are 4-1 in their past five games. Granted, that stretch has included wins over three of the worst or most struggling teams in football (Texans, Jets, and Panthers), but they are showing some signs of being a team that poses a threat, and rookie quarterback Mac Jones has managed the games well.

Based on the performance the Browns just had and how the Patriots haven’t faced the best competition, I’d love taking the Browns as the underdog this week. Cleveland is 2-2 on the road, and has had some of their best offensive performances on opposing fields. In addition, the defense has allowed 16 points or less in three straight games.

