Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/8/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Close Chaotic Week By Dumping Burrow, Bengals 41-16” (AP) - “With drama swirling and doubt threatening to wreck Cleveland’s season, Myles Garrett felt Baker Mayfield needed to address the Browns before kickoff.”
- “Baker Mayfield says he’s proud of Cleveland Browns after big win, wishes Odell Beckham Jr. the best” (ESPN) - “Sunday, Mayfield completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.”
- “Everything was riding on this one, and the Browns delivered a season-changing performance” (BrownsZone) - “The Browns won a football game and passed a kidney stone. That’s what’s called a good day at the office. And, boy, did they need one.”
- “JIMMY’S TAKE: Cleveland Browns ‘finally put together a complete game’ in win over Cincinnati Bengals” (WKYC) - “You know, the Browns are a better football team when Denzel Ward is healthy and playing, and he came up with the play of the game.”
- “By The Numbers: Big, explosive TD plays highlight Browns win vs. Bengals” (Browns.com) - “60 - Donovan Peoples-Jones hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that widened the Browns’ early lead to 21-7.”
- “NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 41, Cincinnati Bengals 16” (PFF) - “Quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed two scores and made zero turnover-worthy plays following a putrid passing performance last week.”
- “Report: ‘Potential issues’ if a non-contender claims OBJ on waivers” (PFT) - “The Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. worked out a revised contract aimed at making it less attractive to claim him on waivers.”
Loading comments...