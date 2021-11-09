Pancake City: Browns sign OG Wyatt Teller to massive contract extension

Was Wyatt Teller a one-hit wonder in 2020? That’s what fans were waiting to see at the start of the 2021 season. Although it seemed like Teller got off to a bit of a slow start to begin the year, he turned up the intensity and has been back to being an unstoppable force with his run blocking.

With four other highly-paid offensive linemen on the team, there were doubts as to whether the team could afford Teller — but they answered that question Tuesday morning, as the news broke that he was signing a 4-year, $56.8 million extension with the Browns. It keeps him with the team through the 2025 season and rewards him as one of the league’s highest-paid guards:

Teller’s fine work was on display this past Sunday, and as Jake Burns of The OBR put it, here’s the play that clinched his extension — one of his many bulldozing/pancake clearouts on a defender:

Teller was also the Browns’ highest-graded player this past Sunday against the Bengals, with a ridiculous grade of 93.8. The Browns still have some other big decisions to make regarding contracts this coming offseason, including those of QB Baker Mayfield, TE David Njoku, and CB Denzel Ward (Mayfield and Ward are under contract through 2022, so I’m referring to extensions with them). Can they afford everyone?